Proequities Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Proequities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $3,070,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $23.29 on Thursday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

