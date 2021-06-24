Proequities Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Proequities Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

BIZD opened at $17.25 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95.

