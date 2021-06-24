Proequities Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLB. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

