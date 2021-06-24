Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) fell 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.24. 20,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 759,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.