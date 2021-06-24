Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 218.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.55.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

