Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 204,463 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.