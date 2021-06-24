Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,235 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 90,328 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 495.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 153,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESRT opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

