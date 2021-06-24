Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $95,000 in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

FIXX stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $405.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.41.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

