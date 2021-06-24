Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $219,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after buying an additional 759,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,604,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $18,658,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $11,530,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 250.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 394,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 281,666 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIRT stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

