Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $206,000 in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,326,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at $10,759,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $4,871,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,642.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,562 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. Equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

