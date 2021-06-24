Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 531,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of CLNE opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

