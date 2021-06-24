PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,085,000 after buying an additional 195,612 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 28.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 227,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.82 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,290,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $76,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,579 shares of company stock valued at $15,461,044. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

