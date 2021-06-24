PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Holdings Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of PriceSmart worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after purchasing an additional 265,845 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 28.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 869.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.82 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $216,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $679,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,051,461.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,579 shares of company stock valued at $15,461,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

