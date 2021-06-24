Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading Down 2.3%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $39.96. 662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $3,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

