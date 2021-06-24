Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$41.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:POW traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$40.26. 256,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$23.02 and a 1-year high of C$40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.