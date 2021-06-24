Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.28

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.28 and last traded at C$40.23, with a volume of 3192179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.83.

POW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.86.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.