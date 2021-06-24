PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 552.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.14 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

