Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Popular worth $44,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Popular by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 3,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPOP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.49. 11,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,846. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

