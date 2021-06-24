PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGS. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of $378.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. Analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

