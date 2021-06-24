PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,946. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $379.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

