Plantronics (POLY) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Plantronics (NYSE: POLY) is one of 39 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Plantronics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62% Plantronics Competitors -82.03% -42.26% -8.98%

94.3% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion -$57.33 million 13.12 Plantronics Competitors $708.73 million -$20.16 million -146.85

Plantronics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Plantronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics’ rivals have a beta of 3.88, meaning that their average stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plantronics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Plantronics Competitors 164 670 1200 43 2.54

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Plantronics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

