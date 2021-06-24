Piper Sandler Comments on County Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

