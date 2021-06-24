Pier Capital LLC Sells 39,866 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,866 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Schrödinger worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $32,746.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $14,009,353.16. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,014,615 shares of company stock worth $74,598,000.

Shares of SDGR opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -427.03 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.