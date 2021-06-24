Pier Capital LLC Raises Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after buying an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035 in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.74. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.