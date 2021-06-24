Pier Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Raven Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after acquiring an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAVN shares. CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.97.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.