Pier Capital LLC Purchases 3,211 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $173.04 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.60 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

