Pier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 172.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in MSCI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 42,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in MSCI by 415.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in MSCI by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $523.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.50 and a 52-week high of $525.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

