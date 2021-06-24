Phore Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Phore has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $5,760.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00353429 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,368,063 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

