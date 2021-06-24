Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Trading 35% Higher

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG) traded up 35% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 12,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16.

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

