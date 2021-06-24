Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells $328,171.14 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $328,171.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,410,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $115,939.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $249,139.80.

Shares of PHAT opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.17. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.