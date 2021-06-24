Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.32. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 7,701 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

