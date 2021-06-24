Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Blackhill Capital Inc.

Blackhill Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052,848. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $219.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

