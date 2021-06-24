Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,398. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

