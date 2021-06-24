Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Trims Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in American Water Works by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,566,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,638. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.34. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

