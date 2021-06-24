Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 29,639 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 2.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.98. 18,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,814. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

