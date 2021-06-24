Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.04. 17,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,732. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.