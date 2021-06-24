Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Clorox by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,626,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $172.35 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

