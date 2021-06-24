Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.25. 61,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,946. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

