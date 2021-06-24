Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 48,044 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,777.5% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 9.4% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 68.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.04. 56,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

