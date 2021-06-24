Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 236.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

