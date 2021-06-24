Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

