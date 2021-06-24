Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $196.54 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $197.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

