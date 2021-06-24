Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after purchasing an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,919,000 after buying an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,146 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.42.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

