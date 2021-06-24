Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.11. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

