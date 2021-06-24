Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 708 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 230,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $303.76 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

