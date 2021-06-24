Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,501 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 259,223 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 219.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 178,536 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

