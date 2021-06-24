Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $865,000 Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the period. Finally, Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,934,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB stock opened at $212.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.41.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

