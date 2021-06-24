Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR opened at $4,783.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,103.24 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,865.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $44.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

