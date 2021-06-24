Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 26,398 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,398 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,557 shares of company stock worth $1,393,321. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

