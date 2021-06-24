Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 668.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,896 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akerna were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akerna by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 858,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06. Akerna Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

